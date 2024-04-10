Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.004 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.490-2.490 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.41.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $253.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,975,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.