Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $113.89 million, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 86,952 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the third quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 214,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

