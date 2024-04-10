Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $250.00

Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 250 ($3.16) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.23). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.16), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares.
Northgate Trading Down 3.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 250 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 250. The firm has a market cap of £333.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
About Northgate
Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.
