Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.210-1.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.0 million-$140.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.0 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $174.95 on Wednesday. Nova has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $190.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day moving average is $137.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Nova had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nova will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Nova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Nova during the 4th quarter valued at $18,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nova by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 972,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nova by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nova by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 186,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

