Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.210-1.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.0 million-$140.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.0 million.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NVMI opened at $174.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.46. Nova has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $190.51.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Nova had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nova will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 166,836 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Nova during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,135,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nova by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 103,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,035,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

