NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.25. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 3,094 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About NTN Buzztime
NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.
