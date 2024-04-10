Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 3.2% After Insider Selling

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $67.52 and last traded at $67.98. 85,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 388,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

Specifically, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $64,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,697,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,280,119.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $64,037,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,697,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,280,119.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $73,226,375. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUVL. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 41.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 97.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

