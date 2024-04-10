NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $7.25. NWTN shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 5,326 shares trading hands.

NWTN Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20.

Get NWTN alerts:

Institutional Trading of NWTN

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NWTN by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NWTN in the first quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.