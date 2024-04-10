OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$4.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$3.50 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.94.

TSE OGC opened at C$3.32 on Monday. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$2.08 and a one year high of C$3.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.2977737 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

