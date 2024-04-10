Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Up to $8.44

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.81. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 403,928 shares changing hands.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 138.15% and a negative return on equity of 321.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,196.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after buying an additional 381,810 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth $667,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 114,629 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

