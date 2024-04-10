Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ocwen Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

OCN opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 18.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.23 million. Ocwen Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ocwen Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 16.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

