Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.20.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPOF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

