Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $72.95

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.95 and traded as low as $69.91. Omega Flex shares last traded at $70.79, with a volume of 8,633 shares changing hands.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $714.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 27.24%.

Omega Flex Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omega Flex by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the third quarter valued at about $1,966,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,378,000 after buying an additional 18,649 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Omega Flex by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

