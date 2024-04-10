Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.38

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and traded as low as $7.75. Ooma shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 75,152 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OOMA. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ooma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ooma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.98 million, a PE ratio of -261.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.46 million. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 102.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ooma by 31.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

