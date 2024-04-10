Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $48,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.24 and a 200-day moving average of $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

