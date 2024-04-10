Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.53

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.53 and last traded at $54.77, with a volume of 76828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,289,000 after purchasing an additional 507,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ovintiv by 38.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,998 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,524,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,801,000 after purchasing an additional 136,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

