Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.53

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.53 and last traded at $54.77, with a volume of 76828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

