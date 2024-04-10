Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.57. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 907,152 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PACB

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $218,843. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.