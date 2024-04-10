Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,723 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 160,149 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 55,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 374,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

