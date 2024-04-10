Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Gap Down to $81.47

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.47, but opened at $79.69. Palomar shares last traded at $78.87, with a volume of 27,764 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Palomar Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.21.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.07 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $578,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,276,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $578,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,388 shares in the company, valued at $39,276,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $820,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,780.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,557 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,150,000 after buying an additional 85,329 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 88,017 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

