Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $333.34

Pantheon International (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 333.34 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 332.50 ($4.21), with a volume of 74195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331.50 ($4.20).

Pantheon International Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3,342.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 318.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 306.73.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

