Patricia Dimond Sells 2,236 Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) insider Patricia Dimond sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($10.97), for a total transaction of £19,386.12 ($24,536.29).

Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 878 ($11.11) on Wednesday. Hilton Food Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 614 ($7.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 894 ($11.32). The firm has a market cap of £786.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7,316.67, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 818.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 757.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26,666.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

