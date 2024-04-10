PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $117.87

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $117.87, but opened at $114.72. PDD shares last traded at $116.87, with a volume of 1,486,843 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

Get PDD alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Trading Up 3.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $159.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.98 and a 200 day moving average of $125.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% in the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after buying an additional 6,637,418 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,977,000 after buying an additional 4,501,126 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,475,000 after buying an additional 4,334,186 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.