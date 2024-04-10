PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 million, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PEDEVCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

In related news, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $27,500.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 838,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 555,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,520.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $27,500.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 838,800 shares in the company, valued at $553,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 319,300 shares of company stock worth $206,411. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interest in the Permian Basin asset with approximately 22,271 net acres located in New Mexico, the United States; and D-J Basin asset with approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.