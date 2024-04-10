Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Director Henry William Sykes Buys 1,984 Shares of Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,984 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02.

TSE PPL opened at C$48.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The company has a market cap of C$26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of C$38.79 and a 1 year high of C$48.97.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0374298 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.35.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

