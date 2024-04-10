Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows Sells 5,314 Shares

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 1.1 %

PPL opened at C$48.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.08. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0374298 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.35.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

