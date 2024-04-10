Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 71,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 76,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 58,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 545,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $142,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
V opened at $276.72 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $508.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.98.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.