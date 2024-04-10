Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Holdings Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,620,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 604.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 43,441 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 115,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 140,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.14.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

