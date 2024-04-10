PJT Partners’ (PJT) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.25.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $91.94.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.09%. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,926 shares of company stock worth $2,875,672. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 338.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,513,000 after acquiring an additional 317,437 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

