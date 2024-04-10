PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.92

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$27.92 and last traded at C$27.81, with a volume of 8596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSK. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.21.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 47.46%. The company had revenue of C$136.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.0488722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total transaction of C$171,437.00. In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total transaction of C$171,437.00. Also, Director Glenn Mcnamara acquired 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, with a total value of C$297,999.36. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

