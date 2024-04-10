Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$126.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$142.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.00.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$102.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$86.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$56.42 and a 12 month high of C$104.90.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$1.88. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of C$506.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$476.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 8.7760512 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total transaction of C$109,711.49. In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,763 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total transaction of C$109,711.49. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total value of C$233,472.96. Insiders sold a total of 21,373 shares of company stock worth $1,329,227 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

