Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 985 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

