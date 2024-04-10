Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $943.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $959.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $887.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $968.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

