Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 38 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO opened at $3,042.78 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,976.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,737.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $24.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total transaction of $2,685,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,583 shares of company stock worth $60,056,012. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,089.61.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

