Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 394 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 111.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,806.15.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,495.01 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,610.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,518.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

