Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,269 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,569 shares of company stock worth $41,213,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TTD opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.23, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $94.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.