Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 668 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHO stock opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

