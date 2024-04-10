Private Trust Co. NA Buys 562 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after buying an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after buying an additional 460,687 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,045,000 after buying an additional 4,652,260 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,190,000 after buying an additional 493,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after buying an additional 738,786 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

