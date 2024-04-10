Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

