Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $102,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

