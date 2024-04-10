Private Trust Co. NA Sells 143 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH stock opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.56 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.34.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

