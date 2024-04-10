Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,397 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UCON. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 320.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 81,453 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 157.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,771,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,557,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

