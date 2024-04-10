Private Trust Co. NA Sells 850 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 75.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

