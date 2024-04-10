PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Paulina Klimenko Sells 5,653 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Paulina Klimenko sold 5,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $133,976.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,025 shares in the company, valued at $71,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Paulina Klimenko also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, Paulina Klimenko sold 435 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $10,283.40.
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Paulina Klimenko sold 24,275 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $492,054.25.
- On Friday, February 16th, Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,411.00.
PubMatic Stock Performance
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,412,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PubMatic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 29,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PUBM
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PubMatic
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.