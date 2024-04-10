PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Paulina Klimenko Sells 5,653 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Paulina Klimenko sold 5,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $133,976.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,025 shares in the company, valued at $71,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paulina Klimenko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Paulina Klimenko sold 435 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $10,283.40.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Paulina Klimenko sold 24,275 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $492,054.25.

On Friday, February 16th, Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,411.00.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,412,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PubMatic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 29,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

