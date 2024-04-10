PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $5.80

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $6.00. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 283,629 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCT. Roth Capital lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fernando Musa bought 18,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $99,934.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

