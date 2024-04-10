Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYXS. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pyxis Oncology from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 75.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $311.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.52. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

