Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.61). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STOK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $12.85 on Monday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $594.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $67,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,598 shares in the company, valued at $34,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $67,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,598 shares in the company, valued at $34,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,741 shares of company stock worth $223,115. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $6,738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 976.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 1,262,126 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,011,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 121.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after buying an additional 521,661 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,382,000 after buying an additional 448,175 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

