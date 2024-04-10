Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (METCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Performance
NASDAQ METCL opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $26.24.
