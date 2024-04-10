Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (METCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Performance

NASDAQ METCL opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $26.24.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Company Profile

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

