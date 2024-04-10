Raymond James & Associates Buys 16,817 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Cousins Properties worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,046,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 50,956 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 235,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,783 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

