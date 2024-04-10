Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,216 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of First Horizon worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in First Horizon by 141.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.62.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

